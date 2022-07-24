The Mercury news Lean Left High Factuality Private Equity: Alden Global Capital

The Mets’ minor trades won’t help much unless other moves are coming

Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Perez are not going to win the Mets a World Series.Sure, both players could contribute should the Mets get there. It’s not hard to envision Vogelbach stepping up to the plate against a right-handed reliever and delivering a 400-foot euphoria bomb into the Citi Field crowd, instantly becoming a postseason legend.Perez has already played in a World Series, though it came during the strangeness of the 2020 season and he…