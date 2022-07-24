Ground News: Breaking News Headlines and Media Bias
The Mets’ minor trades won’t help much unless other moves are coming

Summary by Ground News
Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Perez are not going to win the Mets a World Series. That all hinges on the health of James McCann, Tomas Nido, and maybe Patrick Mazeika. McCann, Nido and Mazeika have combined for a heinous .197/.243/.260 slash line.
4 hours ago

NY Daily News

The Mets’ minor trades won’t help much unless other moves are coming

Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Perez are not going to win the Mets a World Series.

4 hours ago·New York, United States
The Mercury news

Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Perez are not going to win the Mets a World Series.Sure, both players could contribute should the Mets get there. It’s not hard to envision Vogelbach stepping up to the plate against a right-handed reliever and delivering a 400-foot euphoria bomb into the Citi Field crowd, instantly becoming a postseason legend.Perez has already played in a World Series, though it came during the strangeness of the 2020 season and he…

4 hours ago·San Jose, United States
Pioneer Press

Boston Herald

OC Register

