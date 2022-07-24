The Mets’ minor trades won’t help much unless other moves are coming
The Mets’ minor trades won’t help much unless other moves are coming
Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Perez are not going to win the Mets a World Series.Sure, both players could contribute should the Mets get there. It’s not hard to envision Vogelbach stepping up to the plate against a right-handed reliever and delivering a 400-foot euphoria bomb into the Citi Field crowd, instantly becoming a postseason legend.Perez has already played in a World Series, though it came during the strangeness of the 2020 season and he…
