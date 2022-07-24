Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with president of Sesame Place amid controversy
SummaryThe Congressional Black Caucus is requesting to meet with the head of the “Sesame Street”-themed amusement park, Sesame Place, after a video that showed a costumed character ignoring two young Black girls went viral.
1 hour ago·Philadelphia, United States
Viral video of alleged racist snub spurs CBC to request meeting with Sesame Place officials
The Congressional Black Caucus is requesting a meeting with the Sesame Place Park president and general manager, following reported incidents of racism by park staff.
10 hours ago·Washington, United StatesRead Full Article
Black Caucus wants changes after Sesame Place viral video
The mother of the two girls posted the video on Instagram earlier this week, showing the character “Rosita” giving high-fives as they walk in a parade but appearing to wave off the two girls.
8 hours ago·Washington, United StatesRead Full Article
‘Racist Act': New Video Surfaces in Sesame Place Controversy
Newly released video appears to show a character at Sesame Place Philadelphia denying an interaction to two young Black girls while then greeting people next to the pair, a gesture the family’s lawyer says showed racist intent and contradicts the theme park’s original claims following the incident.
16 hours ago·Philadelphia, United StatesRead Full Article
