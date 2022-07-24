Ground News: Breaking News Headlines and Media Bias
Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with president of Sesame Place amid controversy

Summary
The Congressional Black Caucus is requesting to meet with the head of the “Sesame Street”-themed amusement park, Sesame Place, after a video that showed a costumed character ignoring two young Black girls went viral.
1 hour ago·Philadelphia, United States

Washington Times

Viral video of alleged racist snub spurs CBC to request meeting with Sesame Place officials

The Congressional Black Caucus is requesting a meeting with the Sesame Place Park president and general manager, following reported incidents of racism by park staff.

10 hours ago·Washington, United States
The Hill

Black Caucus wants changes after Sesame Place viral video

The mother of the two girls posted the video on Instagram earlier this week, showing the character “Rosita” giving high-fives as they walk in a parade but appearing to wave off the two girls. 

8 hours ago·Washington, United States
The Daily Wire

Alleging ‘Racism,’ Congressional Black Caucus Calls To Meet With Sesame Place President Over Viral Video Of Character Seemingly Ignoring Black Girls

1 hour ago·Los Angeles, United States
Twitchy

Congressional Black Caucus requests meeting with Sesame Place to discuss 'glaring examples of racism'

A viral video has the Congressional Black Caucus getting involved.

3 hours ago·United States
The Daily Beast

Congressional Black Caucus Wants a Word With Sesame Place About Rosita

The ‘Sesame Street’-themed amusement park has been in a tailspin ever since footage of one of its mascots ignoring Black children went viral.

1 hour ago·United States
NBC Philadelphia

‘Racist Act': New Video Surfaces in Sesame Place Controversy

Newly released video appears to show a character at Sesame Place Philadelphia denying an interaction to two young Black girls while then greeting people next to the pair, a gesture the family’s lawyer says showed racist intent and contradicts the theme park’s original claims following the incident.

16 hours ago·Philadelphia, United States
