Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID-19 after Australian Open exit

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19. It was the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year`s opening Grand Slam. Organisers have described their CO VID-19 protocols as being "really successful" despite some top players saying there was a lack of testing.

6 minutes ago · Noida, India