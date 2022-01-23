How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit

Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit
5 hours ago
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. She was eliminated in the second round of the singles by China's Wang Qiang on Wednesday. She then partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the women's doubles on Thursday.
Summary by Ground News
ABC Australia

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 following Australian Open

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. She was eliminated in the second round of the singles by China's Wang Qiang on Wednesday. She then partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the women's doubles on Thursday.

5 hours ago·Australia
Ownership:Australian Government
Channel News Asia

Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19. It was the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year's opening Grand Slam. Organisers have described their CO VID-19 protocols as being "really successful"

5 hours ago·Singapore
Ownership:Government of Singapore
WION

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID-19 after Australian Open exit

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19. It was the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year`s opening Grand Slam. Organisers have described their CO VID-19 protocols as being "really successful" despite some top players saying there was a lack of testing.

6 minutes ago·Noida, India
Ownership:Invesco
OAN

Tennis-Belgian Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. She partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the opening round of the women's doubles on Thursday on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.

5 hours ago·San Diego, United States
Ownership:Herring Networks
Business Recorder

Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit

Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year's opening Grand Slam. Tennis Australia has yet to respond to questions about health protocols regarding Danielle Collins.

4 hours ago
Ownership:Business Recorder
Le Soir

Australian Open: Alison Van Uytvanck tested positive for coronavirus, her return to Belgium delayed

The Belgian announced the news on Instagram.

5 hours ago
Ownership:Rossel (company)

