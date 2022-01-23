Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 following Australian Open
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. She was eliminated in the second round of the singles by China's Wang Qiang on Wednesday. She then partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the women's doubles on Thursday.
Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19. It was the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year's opening Grand Slam. Organisers have described their CO VID-19 protocols as being "really successful"
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID-19 after Australian Open exit
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19. It was the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year`s opening Grand Slam. Organisers have described their CO VID-19 protocols as being "really successful" despite some top players saying there was a lack of testing.
Tennis-Belgian Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing at the Australian Open. She partnered Dane Clara Tauson to a three-set loss in the opening round of the women's doubles on Thursday on Court 14 at Melbourne Park.
Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit
Belgian tennis player Alison Van Uytvanck says she has tested positive for COVID-19. It is the third confirmed positive case of a player testing positive for the virus at the year's opening Grand Slam. Tennis Australia has yet to respond to questions about health protocols regarding Danielle Collins.