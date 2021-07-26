|Subscribe NowLogin
U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

U.S. forces bombarded Taliban positions in at least four airstrikes last week. The number of airstrikes has increased as the Taliban takes more territory. U.S airstrikes in support of Afghan forces will cease Aug. 31. The main focus afterward will be logistical support through contractors.
Kabul, Afghanistan

ALL ARTICLES
Times of India
Times of IndiaR

America to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops: US general

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.

12 hours ago|Mumbai, India
Yahoo News
Yahoo NewsL

US general vows to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.

22 hours ago|Los Angeles, United States
Reuters
ReutersC

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe

13 hours ago|United Kingdom
Global News
Global NewsL

U.S to carry out more airstrikes to support Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive - National

Officials declined to say whether U.S. forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on Aug. 31.

12 hours ago|Toronto, Canada
News18 India
News18 India

America to Continue Air Strikes in Support of Afghan Troops Fighting Taliban: US General

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.

14 hours ago|India
The Hindu
The Hindu L

U.S. general vows to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops

Taliban’s deadly assault has seen the insurgents capture scores of districts, border crossings and encircle several provincial capitals

14 hours ago|India
NDTV
NDTVL

US General Vows To Continue Air Strikes Supporting Afghan Troops

The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.

9 hours ago|New Delhi, India
CNN
CNNL

US general vows to continue airstrikes supporting Afghan troops fighting Taliban

The US will continue airstrikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday.

7 hours ago|Atlanta, United States
The Star Kuala Lumpur
The Star Kuala LumpurR

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. Read full story

13 hours ago|Malaysia
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times L

America to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops: US general

The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days.

14 hours ago|New Delhi, India
0
