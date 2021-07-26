U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensiveU.S. forces bombarded Taliban positions in at least four airstrikes last week. The number of airstrikes has increased as the Taliban takes more territory. U.S airstrikes in support of Afghan forces will cease Aug. 31. The main focus afterward will be logistical support through contractors.
America to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops: US general
The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.
US general vows to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops
The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.
U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive
KABUL - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe
U.S to carry out more airstrikes to support Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive - National
Officials declined to say whether U.S. forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on Aug. 31.
America to Continue Air Strikes in Support of Afghan Troops Fighting Taliban: US General
The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.
U.S. general vows to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops
Taliban’s deadly assault has seen the insurgents capture scores of districts, border crossings and encircle several provincial capitals
US General Vows To Continue Air Strikes Supporting Afghan Troops
The United States will continue air strikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday, as the insurgents press on with offensives across the country.
US general vows to continue airstrikes supporting Afghan troops fighting Taliban
The US will continue airstrikes in support of Afghan forces fighting the Taliban, a top US general said Sunday.
U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive
KABUL (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. Read full story
America to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops: US general
The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days.