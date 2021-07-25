|Subscribe NowLogin
Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

TUNIS - Hundreds of protesters rallied in the Tunisian capital and other cities on Sunday demanding the government step down after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles. In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved. Witnesses said
Reuters
ReutersC

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

TUNIS - Hundreds of protesters rallied in the Tunisian capital and other cities on Sunday demanding the government step down after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles. In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved. Witnesses said

5 hours ago|United Kingdom
abc News
abc NewsL

Tunisia sees violent protests over economy, virus spread

Violent demonstrations have broke out in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation's health, economy and social situation

2 hours ago|United States
The Star Kuala Lumpur
The Star Kuala LumpurR

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

TUNIS (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters rallied in the Tunisian capital and other cities on Sunday demanding the government step down after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles. Read full story

5 hours ago|Malaysia
Associated Press News
Associated Press NewsC

Tunisia sees violent protests over economy, virus spread

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Violent demonstrations broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation's health, economic and social situation.

2 hours ago|United States
OAN
OANR

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

July 25, 2021TUNIS (Reuters) – Hundreds of protesters rallied in the Tunisian capital and other cities on Sunday demanding the government step down after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles. In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved. Witnesses said rallies numbering several hundred also g…

4 hours ago|San Diego, United States
Al Jazeera
Al JazeeraC

Tunisians protest as COVID surges, economy suffers

Protesters in Tunis threw stones and demanded Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved.

2 hours ago|Qatar
The Daily Star Lebanon
The Daily Star Lebanon

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

Hundreds of protesters rallied in the Tunisian capital and other cities on Sunday demanding the government step down after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles.

4 hours ago|Lebanon
MY Northwest
MY NorthwestR

Tunisia sees violent protests over economy, virus spread

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Violent demonstrations broke out on Sunday in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation’s health, economic and social situation.Thousands of people defied virus restrictions and scorching heat to demonstrate in the capital of Tunis and other cities. The largely young crowds chanted slogans calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections. The protests…

14 hours ago|Tacoma, United States
Ahram
AhramR

Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers

In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved

15 hours ago|Cairo, Egypt
KVOA
KVOA

Tunisia sees violent protests over economy, virus spread

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Violent demonstrations have broke out in several Tunisian cities as protesters expressed anger at the deterioration of the North African nation’s health, economy and social situation. Thousands of people defied virus restrictions and scorching heat to demonstrate in the capital of Tunis and other cities. The largely young crowds chanted slogans calling for the dissolution of parliament and a new early election. Police used …

2 hours ago|
