NGO says over 60 killed in Yemen raids, detention centre struck

An airstrike on a Yemen prison facility on Friday killed at least 70 people and wounded dozens of others, a Yemini rebel minister told the Associated Press.The Saudi Arabia-backed airstrike was part of an offensive that targeted the capital city of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida in an effort to hammer the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Hodeida strike hit a telecommunications center and knocked out the internet, the AP reported.MSF...
At least 100 people killed or wounded in an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition. Facility was struck in Saada, a stronghold of the rebel Houthi movement. It follows nights of intensified bombing raids in the wake of a deadly Houthi attack on the UAE, a Saudi ally.
More than 200 people are feared dead or wounded after an airstrike on a prison in Yemen. At least three children were killed in a separate bombardment as the country's long-running conflict suffered a dramatic escalation. The Houthi rebels released gruesome video footage on Friday showing bodies in the rubble and mangled corpses from the prison attack.
Airstrikes hit a prison run by Yemen's Houthi rebels, killing at least 70 detainees. Airstrikes also hit near Sanaa, held by the Houthis since late 2014. The intense campaign comes after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck inside the UAE.
Three children and more than 60 adults are reported to have been killed in air strikes in Yemen on Friday. A Reuters witness said several people including African migrants were killed in a raid in Saada province. A Saudi-led military coalition has intensified air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets.