NGO says over 60 killed in Yemen raids, detention centre struck

1 day ago·Sana'a, Yemen
Red Cross confirms attack on prison in Huthi rebel stronghold of Saada. Saudi-led coalition did not claim the attack on Saada, the Huthis' heartland. Yemen subsequently suffered a nationwide internet blackout, according to a web monitor. Escalation comes after rebels hijacked a United Arab Emirates-flagged ship in the Red Sea.
Yahoo News

Saudi airstrike kills 70 in Yemen

An airstrike on a Yemen prison facility on Friday killed at least 70 people and wounded dozens of others, a Yemini rebel minister told the Associated Press.The Saudi Arabia-backed airstrike was part of an offensive that targeted the capital city of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeida in an effort to hammer the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Hodeida strike hit a telecommunications center and knocked out the internet, the AP reported.MSF...

20 hours ago·Los Angeles, United States
Ownership:Verizon Communications
Times of India

Several killed in air strike on detention centre in Yemen's Saada: Media

Middle East News: SAADA: An air strike hit a temporary detention centre in Yemen's Saada province on Friday killing several people including African migrants, a Reuters.

1 day ago·Mumbai, India
Ownership:Sahu Jain family
BBC News

Dozens killed in Yemen prison air strike carnage

At least 100 people killed or wounded in an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition. Facility was struck in Saada, a stronghold of the rebel Houthi movement. It follows nights of intensified bombing raids in the wake of a deadly Houthi attack on the UAE, a Saudi ally.

23 hours ago·United Kingdom
Ownership:Public Broadcasting
The Guardian

Yemen: more than 200 feared dead or injured after airstrike on prison

More than 200 people are feared dead or wounded after an airstrike on a prison in Yemen. At least three children were killed in a separate bombardment as the country's long-running conflict suffered a dramatic escalation. The Houthi rebels released gruesome video footage on Friday showing bodies in the rubble and mangled corpses from the prison attack.

23 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Ownership:Scott Trust Limited
CBC News

Saudi-led airstrike on prison leaves dozens dead, Yemeni rebels say

Airstrikes hit a prison run by Yemen's Houthi rebels, killing at least 70 detainees. Airstrikes also hit near Sanaa, held by the Houthis since late 2014. The intense campaign comes after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck inside the UAE.

19 hours ago·Canada
Ownership:Canadian Broadcasting Corporation
Reuters

U.N. chief condemns deadly Saudi-led coalition strike in Yemen

Three children and more than 60 adults are reported to have been killed in air strikes in Yemen on Friday. A Reuters witness said several people including African migrants were killed in a raid in Saada province. A Saudi-led military coalition has intensified air strikes on what it says are Houthi military targets.

17 hours ago·United Kingdom
Ownership:The Woodbridge Company

