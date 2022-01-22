Ukraine crisis: Moscow accepts UK talks invite amid fears Russian invasion is 'imminent'
British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine but is demanding legally binding security guarantees from the United States and NATO.
Sergei Shoigu has accepted invitation to meet with Ben Wallace in London. Last bilateral defence talks between the countries took place in London in 2013. Downing Street warned Russia would be punished if it pushes ahead with action in Ukraine. US secretary of state Antony Blinken held talks with Russian diplomats in Switzerland on Friday.
UK's defence chief to fly to Moscow to meet Russian counterpart. First bilateral defence talks between London and Moscow since 2013. Comes a day after US secretary of state met with Russian foreign minister. US commitment to respond formally to Kremlin demands on Nato expansion next week. Russian President Vladimir Putin regards Ukraine as a 'red line'