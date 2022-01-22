How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
Ukraine crisis: Moscow accepts UK talks invite amid fears Russian invasion is 'imminent'
2 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine but is demanding legally binding security guarantees from the United States and NATO.
Reuters

UK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source

British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine but is demanding legally binding security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

4 hours ago·United Kingdom
Ownership:The Woodbridge Company
The Independent

Russian minister accepts invitation to meet with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Sergei Shoigu has accepted invitation to meet with Ben Wallace in London. Last bilateral defence talks between the countries took place in London in 2013. Downing Street warned Russia would be punished if it pushes ahead with action in Ukraine. US secretary of state Antony Blinken held talks with Russian diplomats in Switzerland on Friday.

6 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Ownership:Alexander Lebedev
The Star Kuala Lumpur

UK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb - RIA cites source

British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia denies plans to invade Ukraine but is demanding legally binding security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

4 hours ago·Malaysia
Ownership:Star Media Group
Sky News

Ukraine crisis: Moscow accepts UK talks invite amid fears Russian invasion is 'imminent'

Sergei Shoigu has accepted an invitation to meet his UK counterpart Ben Wallace. British defence secretary offered earlier this week to hold talks with him in London. But given the last bilateral defence talks between the two countries took place in London, he has agreed to meet in Moscow instead.

3 hours ago·United Kingdom
Ownership:Roberts family
OAN

UK foreign minister Truss to visit Russia in Feb – RIA cites source

British foreign minister Liz Truss is expected to visit Moscow in February for talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The planned visit comes amid elevated tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made no breakthrough in talks on the issue this week.

4 hours ago·San Diego, United States
Ownership:Herring Networks
Metro News

UK and Russia 'to hold first defence talks since 2013' amid Ukraine crisis

UK's defence chief to fly to Moscow to meet Russian counterpart. First bilateral defence talks between London and Moscow since 2013. Comes a day after US secretary of state met with Russian foreign minister. US commitment to respond formally to Kremlin demands on Nato expansion next week. Russian President Vladimir Putin regards Ukraine as a 'red line'

4 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Ownership:Alfred Harmsworth (barrister), Geraldine Mary Harmsworth, Patricia Harmsworth%2C Viscountess Rothermere

