Search crews try using cellphone data to locate missing actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy
Summary by Ground NewsFederal and state officials working with San Bernardino County Sheriff's office. Ground crews still unable to continue search due to avalanches in the area. Sands family towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during the search. Pings from the actor's phone appeared to show he had been on the move heading further into the mountainous area.
Hide image
News Articles
More Filters
All
Left
Center
Right
Search crews try using cellphone data to locate missing actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy
As the search continues for British actor Julian Sands, officials have looked at cellphone data to try to piece together Sands’ movements since he went missing in Southern California’s San Gabriel Mountains.
16 hours ago·Los Angeles, United StatesRead Full Article
Julian Sands: Helicopter search for missing British actor as mobile phone forensics used to try to locate him
Sands, who has appeared in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock and Arachnophobia, was reported missing after failing to return home from a hike in a mountainous area in California which has seen "extreme" weather conditions in recent days.
1 hour ago·United KingdomRead Full Article
Show All
Similar News Topics
Think freely.Subscribe and get full access to Ground NewsSubscriptions start at $9.99/yearSubscribe
Time & Location
Sources are mostly out of (0)