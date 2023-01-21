Register
Search crews try using cellphone data to locate missing actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy

Summary by Ground News
Federal and state officials working with San Bernardino County Sheriff's office. Ground crews still unable to continue search due to avalanches in the area. Sands family towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during the search. Pings from the actor's phone appeared to show he had been on the move heading further into the mountainous area.
Search crews try using cellphone data to locate missing actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy
Published 1 hour ago · London, United Kingdom Photography Shropshire Star

BBC NewsBBC News

Julian Sands: Police resume air search for missing British actor

Phone pings showed movement two days after he went missing while hiking in Californian mountains.

12 hours ago·United Kingdom
The IndependentThe Independent

Federal agencies join the search for missing British actor Julian Sands

Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week after Sands was first reported missing.

10 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Independent.ieIndependent.ie

Federal agencies join the search for missing British actor Julian Sands

Federal agencies have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor, local police have said.

10 hours ago·Ireland
Los Angeles TimesLos Angeles Times

Search crews try using cellphone data to locate missing actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy

As the search continues for British actor Julian Sands, officials have looked at cellphone data to try to piece together Sands’ movements since he went missing in Southern California’s San Gabriel Mountains.

16 hours ago·Los Angeles, United States
Sky NewsSky News

Julian Sands: Helicopter search for missing British actor as mobile phone forensics used to try to locate him

Sands, who has appeared in films such as Leaving Las Vegas, Warlock and Arachnophobia, was reported missing after failing to return home from a hike in a mountainous area in California which has seen "extreme" weather conditions in recent days.

1 hour ago·United Kingdom
Wales OnlineWales Online

Federal agents join search for missing actor Julian Sands

As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to evidence of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still 'no time set' for when they would begin

4 hours ago
Bias Distribution

36% of the sources lean Left, 36% of the sources are Center
The Independent
Los Angeles Times
Wales Online
The Delaware County Daily Times
BBC News
Sky News
Daily Local News
San Bernardino Sun
Independent.ie
Evening Standard
justthenews.com
L 36%
C 37%
R 27%
