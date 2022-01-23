How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
Register

Sanders says Republicans are 'laughing all the way to Election Day'

Current Time 0:00
/
Duration Time 0:00
Progress: NaN%
5 hours ago·Washington, United States
Articles
G
General Summary
Vermont senator also confirmed that he will campaign against Manchin and Sinema, both Democrats, should they face viable primary challengers. Manchin, from West Virginia, and Sinesa, from Arizona, have blocked Democratic priorities including the Build Back Better spending plan and voting rights reform.
Summary by Ground News
Yahoo News

Bernie Sanders accuses Republicans of ‘pushing anti-democratic agenda’

Senator also criticizes Democrats Sinema and Manchin, confirms he will campaign against them if they face primary challengesRobert Reich: Manchin and Sinema are all about their egos Senator Bernie Sanders, Democrat of Vermont. Photograph: Bonnie Cash/UPI/REX/Shutterstock Bernie Sanders on Sunday sought to turn fire aimed by Democrats at two of their own, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, onto Republican senators he said were “pushing an anti-democ…

5 hours ago·Los Angeles, United States
Ownership:Verizon Communications
The Guardian

Bernie Sanders accuses Republicans of ‘pushing anti-democratic agenda’

Vermont senator also confirmed that he will campaign against Manchin and Sinema, both Democrats, should they face viable primary challengers. Manchin, from West Virginia, and Sinesa, from Arizona, have blocked Democratic priorities including the Build Back Better spending plan and voting rights reform.

5 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Ownership:Scott Trust Limited
The Hill

Sanders says Republicans are 'laughing all the way to Election Day'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Senate Republicans are "laughing all the way to Election Day" because they haven't had to vote on Democrats' $1.2 trillion social spending and climate package. The House-passed spending package has languished in the Senate because of opposition from Republicans.

5 hours ago·Washington, United States
Ownership:Nexstar Media Group
Bloomberg Quint

Sanders Says Time for Senate to Change Course on Biden’s Agenda

Bernie Sanders said it's time for Democrats to change course on Joe Biden's agenda. Sanders said senators should vote on portions of the president's key economic bill. Biden’s tax-and-spending package, dubbed Build Back Better, only needs 50 votes to pass under reconciliation.

4 hours ago
Ownership:Michael Bloomberg, The Vanguard Group, Howard Buffett, BlackRock
RollingStone

Bernie Sanders Is Mad as Hell at Sinema and Manchin's 'Sabotage' of Biden's Agenda

Sen. Bernie Sanders accused Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin of using "sabotage" to block voting rights legislation. The GOP meanwhile, he said, is laughing all the way to election day. Sanders applauded the Arizona Democratic Party's decision to censure SinemA this past week for her role in blocking the legislation.

4 hours ago·Los Angeles, United States
Ownership:Penske Media Corporation
Political Wire

Sanders Says GOP Is ‘Laughing’ to Election Day

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Senate Republicans are “laughing all the way to Election Day” because “they have not had to cast one bloody vote” on the Democrats’ roughly $1.2 trillion social spending and climate package, which is stalled in the upper chamber, The Hill reports.Said Sanders: “What has bothered me very much is the Republicans are laughing all the way to Election Day. They have not had to cast one bloody vote… which shows us where…

4 hours ago·New York, United States

Bias Distribution

33% of the sources lean Left, 33% of the sources are Center, 33% of the sources lean Right
RollingStone
The Guardian
The Hill
Political Wire
Fox News
The Gateway Pundit
L 33%
C 34%
R 33%
Untracked bias
Yahoo NewsBloomberg QuintThe Atlanta VoiceFreedom Rock Radio
0
Blindspot ReportLocal NewsInternational NewsDownload the App
Bias RatingsAbout UsFAQSubmit Feedback
Privacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDonate© 2021 Snapwise Inc.