Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign

Political Wire C

Ronny Jackson Predicts Biden Will Eventually Resign

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who was the former White House physician, told Fox News he believed President Biden would resign due to his cognitive abilities.Said Jackson: “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know I think that he’s either going to — he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the…