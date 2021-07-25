Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resignRonny Jackson tweeted on Tuesday that, "something is seriously wrong with Biden, and it’s only going to get worse" Mr Jackson then appeared on Fox News to claim that Mr Biden and lost his footing on the stairwell of Air Force One. He now maintains that because of the president's "difficulty speaking coherently", he will have to be either forced from office with the invocation of 25th Amendment.
Joe Biden will 'resign from office for medical issues' claims former White House doctor
JOE BIDEN is not fit for office and is not likely to finish his presidential term a former White House physician has claimed.
Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign
Rep.
Rep. Ronny Jackson: Joe Biden needs cognitive test
Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson has expressed concern about Joe Biden's cognitive abilities. In an interview on Thursday, the former White House doctor said he was fearful over our national security with Biden at the helm.
Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doc, predicts Biden will be forced to resign
Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician turned congressman, says he’s “terrified for our country” in the wake of President Joe Biden’s disastrous town hall this week.
Ronny Jackson Predicts Biden Will Eventually Resign
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who was the former White House physician, told Fox News he believed President Biden would resign due to his cognitive abilities.Said Jackson: “There’s something seriously going on with this man right now. And you know I think that he’s either going to — he’s either going to resign, they’re going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues or they’re going to have to use the…
After Pentagon finds Rep. Ronny Jackson drank on duty and bullied underlings as White House physician, defeated rival says told you so
Updated at 8 a.m. Thursday with Trujillo comments. WASHINGTON – The Pentagon’s watchdog agency has found that Ronny Jackson – the freshman Texas...
Former White House doctor calls for cognitive test for Biden
Well, they made Trump take one
Biden is 'national security issue,' ex-Trump doc claims
PRESIDENT Joe Biden is likely to either step down or be impeached under the 25th Amendment Donald Trump’s former White House physician has claimed – as he called Biden’s gaffes a …
Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doc, predicts Biden will be forced to resign
Rep. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician-turned-congressman, says he’s “terrified for our country” in the wake of President Joe Biden’s disastrous town hall this week — and that he doubts whether the commander in chief has the cognitive ability to make it through a full term.