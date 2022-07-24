Ground News: Breaking News Headlines and Media Bias
Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology

Summary by Ground News
Pope Francis leaves for Canada on Sunday for a historic visit. He is expected to personally apologize for the horrors of Catholic Church-run residential schools. Pope Francis, 85, has called the visit a "pilgrimage of penance." He has said he hopes it will help heal the wrongs done to indigenous people in Canada by the Roman Catholic Church. Trauma experts will be deployed at all the events during Francis' visit to provide mental health assistance.
3 hours ago·Edmonton, Canada

Times of India

Pope travels to Canada on 'pilgrimage of penance' for indigenous abuse

Rest of World News: The Pope is expected to touch down in Edmonton in the western province of Alberta at 11:20am MDT (1720 GMT) Sunday morning - the first of three stops

6 hours ago·Mumbai, India
BBC News

Pope Francis: The pontiff's 'pilgrimage of penance' to Canada

Pope Francis will meet with indigenous communities to apologise for the church's role in residential schools.

13 hours ago·United Kingdom
Reuters

Pope Francis leaves Rome for Canada apology tour

ROME - Pope Francis left Rome on Sunday for a trip to Canada to apologise for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. The 85-year-old pope, his entourage and journalists flew out of Rome's Fiumicino airport on an ITA Italian airline plane en route to Edmonton, capital of Alberta. The week-long trip will include at least

5 hours ago·United Kingdom
The Independent

Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology

Pope Francis has begun a fraught visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools

5 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
abc News

Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology

Pope Francis has begun a fraught visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools

3 hours ago·United States
CNN

Pope Francis visiting Canada to apologize for Indigenous abuse in Catholic residential schools

Pope Francis departed Rome on Sunday for a week-long trip to Edmonton, Canada, where he's set to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in the abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in residential schools.

2 hours ago·Atlanta, United States
Bias Distribution

41% of the sources lean Left
CNN
telesurtv.net
The Independent
abc News
New York Times
The Washington Post
The Toronto Star
npr
+8
BBC News
Reuters
Associated Press News
IBTimes
RTÉ
Al Jazeera
+8
Times of India
Independent.ie
National Post
MY Northwest
Al Arabiya
NOS
+1
The Star Kuala Lumpur
Daily Sabah
Fox News
L 41%
C 35%
R 24%
See less detail
