Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology
Summary by Ground NewsPope Francis leaves for Canada on Sunday for a historic visit. He is expected to personally apologize for the horrors of Catholic Church-run residential schools. Pope Francis, 85, has called the visit a "pilgrimage of penance." He has said he hopes it will help heal the wrongs done to indigenous people in Canada by the Roman Catholic Church. Trauma experts will be deployed at all the events during Francis' visit to provide mental health assistance.
3 hours ago·Edmonton, Canada
Pope Francis leaves Rome for Canada apology tour
ROME - Pope Francis left Rome on Sunday for a trip to Canada to apologise for the role of the Roman Catholic Church in residential schools where many indigenous children were abused. The 85-year-old pope, his entourage and journalists flew out of Rome's Fiumicino airport on an ITA Italian airline plane en route to Edmonton, capital of Alberta. The week-long trip will include at least
5 hours ago·United Kingdom
Pope Francis visiting Canada to apologize for Indigenous abuse in Catholic residential schools
Pope Francis departed Rome on Sunday for a week-long trip to Edmonton, Canada, where he's set to apologize for the Catholic Church's role in the abuse of Canadian Indigenous children in residential schools.
2 hours ago·Atlanta, United States
