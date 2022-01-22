How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
Police: Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, some of them missing
2 hours ago·Philadelphia, United States
A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania. Authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck had been on its way to a lab, state police said. It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.
A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item. Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police …

14 hours ago·Los Angeles, United States
Ownership:Verizon Communications
Long-tailed macaques are in demand for coronavirus vaccine research. A truck carrying 100 of them was involved in a crash in Pennsylvania. No-one was hurt, but some monkeys managed to escape. Two have been located, but the authorities are still trying to catch them.

6 hours ago·United Kingdom
Ownership:Public Broadcasting
The truck carrying the monkeys collided with a dump truck on Friday afternoon in Montour county, Pennsylvania state police trooper Andrea Pelachick said. The truck had been on its way to a laboratory. It was not known what type of monkeys were on the truck, but police released a photograph of one of them in a tree.

11 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Ownership:Scott Trust Limited
A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania. Authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck had been on its way to a lab, state police said. It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

19 hours ago·United States
Ownership:National Amusements, Michael Redstone
A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

16 hours ago·Washington, United States
Ownership:The Washington Times LLC
State police say a truck carrying about 100 monkeys has been involved in a crash in Pennsylvania and authorities are searching for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle

11 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Ownership:Alexander Lebedev

