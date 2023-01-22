Register
Get access to our best features
Subscribe

Peru closes Machu Picchu amid violent protests against President Dina Boluarte's government

Summary by Ground News
Peru has closed its famous tourist site Machu Picchu indefinitely. The government said it took the decision to protect tourists and its own citizens. Hundreds of people, mostly foreigners, are currently thought to currently be stranded at the foot of the site. Demonstrators are demanding fresh elections and calling for new President Dina Boluarte to stand down.
Hide image
Peru closes Machu Picchu amid violent protests against President Dina Boluarte's government
Published 33 minutes ago · Lima, Peru Photography Observador

News Articles

More Filters
All
Left
Center
Right
BBC NewsBBC News

Peru protests: Machu Picchu closed indefinitely and tourists stranded

Hundreds of visitors who were left stranded at the popular Inca site have now been rescued.

13 hours ago·United Kingdom
Read Full Article
News18 IndiaNews18 India

Peru Closes Famed Tourist Site Machu Picchu Due to Anti-govt Protests

Demonstrations demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte have been ongoing since early December, leaving 46 people dead and prompting the government to impose a state of emergency in violence-hit areas

14 hours ago·India
Read Full Article
ReutersReuters

Peru's Machu Picchu, Inca trail ordered closed as protests flare

Anti-government demonstrations have spread nationwide and left a mounting death toll.

12 hours ago·United Kingdom
Read Full Article
CTV NewsCTV News

Peru's Machu Picchu, Inca trail ordered closed as protests flair

Peruvian authorities ordered the closure of the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu and the Inca trail which leads to the world-renowned archeological site as of Saturday amid anti-government demonstrations that have spread nationwide and left a mounting death toll.

12 hours ago·Toronto, Canada
Read Full Article
The HinduThe Hindu

Peru closes Machu Picchu as anti-government protests grow

Peru has indefinitely shut its iconic tourist site Machu Picchu as well as the Inca Trail leading up to the site “to protect the safety of tourists and the population in general.”

4 hours ago·India
Read Full Article
The IndependentThe Independent

Machu Picchu closed indefinitely amid deadly protests in Peru

Over 400 tourists are stuck with no way out

7 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Read Full Article

Similar News Topics

ProtestorsProtestors
BusinessBusiness
TourismTourism
InternationalInternational
Latin AmericaLatin America
Show All
Think freely.Subscribe and get full access to Ground NewsSubscriptions start at $9.99/yearSubscribe

Bias Distribution

45% of the sources are Center
HuffPost
The Hindu
The Independent
NDTV
Associated Press News
abc News
Sydney Morning Herald
+11
BBC News
Reuters
CTV News
NZ Herald
South China Morning Post
The Hill
+24
News18 India
Independent.ie
The Telegraph
National Post
Malay Mail
Arab News
+8
The Star Kuala Lumpur
The Daily Caller
The Epoch Times
Le Journal de Montreal
krone.at
L 27%
C 45%
R 28%
See less detail
Trending Topics
Ground News logo
US
App Store IconPlay Store Icon
CompanyAboutHistoryMissionBlogSubscribeGiftCareersFor Educators/Libraries
HelpHelp CenterFAQMedia Bias RatingsOwnership and Factuality RatingsInterestsContact UsReferral Code
ToolsBrowser ExtensionRehashMediaopolyTwitter BlindspotterDaily NewsletterBlindspot Report NewsletterBurst Your Bubble Newsletter
DonatePrivacy PolicyTerms and Conditions
© 2022 Snapwise Inc.
News
Feed
SearchBlindspotLocal