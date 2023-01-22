Peru closes Machu Picchu amid violent protests against President Dina Boluarte's government
Summary by Ground NewsPeru has closed its famous tourist site Machu Picchu indefinitely. The government said it took the decision to protect tourists and its own citizens. Hundreds of people, mostly foreigners, are currently thought to currently be stranded at the foot of the site. Demonstrators are demanding fresh elections and calling for new President Dina Boluarte to stand down.
Peru Closes Famed Tourist Site Machu Picchu Due to Anti-govt Protests
Demonstrations demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte have been ongoing since early December, leaving 46 people dead and prompting the government to impose a state of emergency in violence-hit areas
14 hours ago·IndiaRead Full Article
Peru's Machu Picchu, Inca trail ordered closed as protests flair
Peruvian authorities ordered the closure of the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu and the Inca trail which leads to the world-renowned archeological site as of Saturday amid anti-government demonstrations that have spread nationwide and left a mounting death toll.
12 hours ago·Toronto, CanadaRead Full Article
