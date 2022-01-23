How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday. Cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions.
Reuters

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday. Cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions.

3 hours ago·United Kingdom
Ownership:The Woodbridge Company
News18 India

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Cancels Her Wedding Amid New Omicron Restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID19 Omicron variant, she told reporters.

3 hours ago·India
Ownership:Dhirubhai Ambani
The Star Kuala Lumpur

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday. A cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding. A family travelled by plane from Auckland to a wedding in the South Island attended by 100 people.

3 hours ago·Malaysia
Ownership:Star Media Group
IBTimes

New Zealand Outbreak Forces PM Ardern To Scrap Wedding Plans

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern forced to call off her own wedding. She tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant. The emergence of nine cases in a family who travelled between cities to attend a wedding, and the infection of a flight attendant on one aircraft, forced New Zealand to impose restrictions.

2 hours ago·United States
Ownership:IBT Media
Channel News Asia

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron COVID-19 restrictions

SYDNEY: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters. New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday (Jan 23) after a cluster of nine

2 hours ago·Singapore
Ownership:Government of Singapore

Bias Distribution

60% of the sources are Center
Reuters
IBTimes
Channel News Asia
News18 India
The Star Kuala Lumpur
C 60%
R 40%
Untracked bias
0
