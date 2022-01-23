New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday. Cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions.
SYDNEY: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters. New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday (Jan 23) after a cluster of nine