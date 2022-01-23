New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

IBTimes Center

New Zealand Outbreak Forces PM Ardern To Scrap Wedding Plans

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern forced to call off her own wedding. She tightened Covid-19 restrictions in the face of an outbreak of the Omicron variant. The emergence of nine cases in a family who travelled between cities to attend a wedding, and the infection of a flight attendant on one aircraft, forced New Zealand to impose restrictions.

2 hours ago