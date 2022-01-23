Gonzaga suspends Stockton's season tickets over mask rule
John Stockton will not be in his seats as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs play their final home games of the season.
John Stockton, one of Gonzaga's most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. Stockton has come out against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other protective measures. Last June, he participated in a documentary titled COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.
Gonzaga University has suspended season tickets for John Stockton, he says. Stockton says he refused to comply with the school's mask mandates at games. He has been vocal about his feelings against Covid-19 vaccines, lockdowns and mask mandates. He previously expressed his views in a documentary that includes commentary from doctors known for spreading misinformation.
