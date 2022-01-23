How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
Gonzaga suspends Stockton's season tickets over mask rule

4 hours ago
Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton's basketball season tickets. The Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university's mask mandate. Stockton has come out against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other protective measures. He claimed without evidence that more than 100 professional athletes have died after receiving the vaccine.
Summary by Ground News
Yahoo News

Gonzaga suspends John Stockton's season tickets for failing to follow mask protocol

John Stockton will not be in his seats as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs play their final home games of the season.

9 hours ago·Los Angeles, United States
Ownership:Verizon Communications
News18 India

Gonzaga Suspends Stockton's Season Tickets Over Mask Rule

Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton's basketball season tickets. The Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university's mask mandate. Stockton has come out against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other protective measures. The false claim that large numbers of athletes are collapsing or dying due to vaccines has circulated on social media for months.

7 hours ago·India
Ownership:Dhirubhai Ambani
USA Today

Gonzaga suspends John Stockton's season tickets for not wearing a mask at games

John Stockton, the NBA's all-time assists leader, says he's had his season tickets suspended. Stockton has been a prominent critic of COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and shutdown measures. In a June documentary, Stockton claimed vaccines were responsible for the deaths of many professional athletes.

9 hours ago·United States
Ownership:Gannett
The Independent

Gonzaga suspends Stockton's season tickets over mask rule

John Stockton, one of Gonzaga's most prominent alums, confirmed the move in a Saturday interview with The Spokesman-Review. Stockton has come out against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other protective measures. Last June, he participated in a documentary titled COVID and the Vaccine: Truth, Lies and Misconceptions Revealed.

6 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Ownership:Alexander Lebedev
CNN

Gonzaga University suspends Hall of Famer John Stockton's season tickets over his defiance of Covid-19 mask mandate

Gonzaga University has suspended season tickets for John Stockton, he says. Stockton says he refused to comply with the school's mask mandates at games. He has been vocal about his feelings against Covid-19 vaccines, lockdowns and mask mandates. He previously expressed his views in a documentary that includes commentary from doctors known for spreading misinformation.

3 hours ago·Atlanta, United States
Ownership:AT&T
abc News

Gonzaga suspends Stockton's season tickets over mask rule

Gonzaga has suspended John Stockton's basketball season tickets. The Hall of Fame point guard refused to comply with the university's mask mandate. Stockton has come out against COVID-19 vaccines, mask mandates and other protective measures. He claimed without evidence that more than 100 professional athletes have died after receiving the vaccine.

6 hours ago·United States
Ownership:The Walt Disney Company

