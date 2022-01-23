Gonzaga suspends Stockton's season tickets over mask rule

CNN Left

Gonzaga University suspends Hall of Famer John Stockton's season tickets over his defiance of Covid-19 mask mandate

Gonzaga University has suspended season tickets for John Stockton, he says. Stockton says he refused to comply with the school's mask mandates at games. He has been vocal about his feelings against Covid-19 vaccines, lockdowns and mask mandates. He previously expressed his views in a documentary that includes commentary from doctors known for spreading misinformation.

3 hours ago · Atlanta, United States