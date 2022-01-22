Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital
Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital. The 96-year-old was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute. He was discharged after what was described as an successful elective medical procedure last week.
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (96) was hospitalized for the third time in just over a month. The two-time former premier, once the world's oldest leader, has been admitted at the cardiac care unit. He has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted.
