Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

3 hours ago·Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, a spokesperson for him said on Saturday. The spokesperson said Mahathir was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute but gave no details. This is the second time the 96-year-old, who is still an active lawmaker, has been admitted to the hospital this month. He was
Times of India

Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalized at heart institute

Rest of World News: KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was hospitalized for the third time in just over a month, his spokesperson said Sa.

3 hours ago·Mumbai, India
Ownership:Sahu Jain family
Reuters

Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad admitted to hospital

Malaysia's former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital. The 96-year-old was admitted to the cardiac care unit at the National Heart Institute. He was discharged after what was described as an successful elective medical procedure last week.

6 hours ago·United Kingdom
Ownership:The Woodbridge Company
The Hindu

Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalised at heart institute

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (96) was hospitalized for the third time in just over a month. The two-time former premier, once the world's oldest leader, has been admitted at the cardiac care unit. He has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted.

4 hours ago·India
Ownership:The Hindu Group
abc News

Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalized at heart institute

Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was hospitalized for the third time in just over a month. The two-time former premier has been admitted at the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute. He underwent an elective medical procedure on Jan. 7 and was discharged six days later.

5 hours ago·United States
Ownership:The Walt Disney Company
South China Morning Post

Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalised at heart institute

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was hospitalised for the third time in just over a month, his spokesperson said Saturday, sparking concerns over his health.The two-time former premier, once the world’s oldest leader, has been admitted at the cardiac care unit of the National Heart Institute, said the spokesperson, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the case. He said a statement will be issued later Saturday.M…

4 hours ago·Hong Kong
Ownership:Alibaba Group
The Washington Post

Ex-Malaysia PM Mahathir, 96, hospitalized at heart institute

Mahathir Mohamad, 96, was hospitalized for the third time in just over a month. He has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted. He led the opposition to a historic election victory in 2018 that was hailed for ousting a corrupt government.

5 hours ago·Washington, United States
Ownership:Jeff Bezos

