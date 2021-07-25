|Subscribe NowLogin
Ethiopia's Amhara state rallies youth to fight Tigrayans as war expands

Ethiopia's Amhara region on Sunday called on all armed residents to mobilise for battle against rebels from conflict-hit Tigray. The two regions are embroiled in a decades-old land dispute that has become central to the eight-month-old war. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the war all but over in late November.
Ethiopia's Amhara state rallies youth to fight Tigrayans as war expands
16 hours ago

ALL ARTICLES
Yahoo News
Yahoo NewsL

Ethiopia's Amhara boss urges residents to fight Tigray rebels

Ethiopia's Amhara region on Sunday called on all armed residents to mobilise for battle against rebels from conflict-hit Tigray, calling it a "survival campaign", state media reported.

2 hours ago
Reuters
ReutersC

Ethiopia's Amhara state rallies youth to fight Tigrayans as war expands

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's Amhara state on Sunday called on "all young people" to take up arms against Tigrayan fighters who are battling the federal government military and forces from all of Ethiopia's other nine regions. The call for mass mobilisation against Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters - who Amhara's military said were now attacking the state - expands the

4 hours ago
The Star Kuala Lumpur
The Star Kuala LumpurR

Ethiopia's Amhara state rallies youth to fight Tigrayans as war expands

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Amhara state on Sunday called on "all young people" to take up arms against Tigrayan fighters who are battling the federal government military and forces from all of Ethiopia's other nine regions. Read full story

4 hours ago
Today
Today

Ethiopia's Amhara state rallies youth to fight Tigrayans as war expands

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia's Amhara state on Sunday called on

3 hours ago
IOL
IOL

Ethiopia's Amhara boss urges residents to fight Tigray rebels

Ethiopia's Amhara region on Sunday reportedly called on all armed residents to mobilise for battle against rebels from conflict-hit Tigray.

2 hours ago
VOA News
VOA NewsC

Ethiopia's Amhara State Rallies Youth to Fight Tigrayans as War Expands

Ethiopia's Amhara state on Sunday called on "all young people" to take up arms against Tigrayan fighters who are battling the federal government military and forces from all of Ethiopia's other nine regions. The call for mass mobilization against Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters - whom Amhara's military said were now attacking the state - expands the eight-month-old war and instability in the Horn of Africa country. "I call on al…

1 hour ago
WION
WIONC

Ethiopia: Amhara region boss makes appeal against Tigray rebels

President of Ethiopia's Amhara region Agegnehu Teshager called on all armed residents for battle against Tigray rebels. State media said that he called it "survival campaign". Amhara region borders Tigray to the South. The regions are embroiled in a decades long dispute that has become central to eight-month-old war in Tigray. Sunday's statement from Amhara regional president Agegnehu Teshager echoes a call made Friday by the president of Ethiop…

1 hour ago
OAN
OANR

Ethiopia’s Amhara state rallies youth to fight Tigrayans as war expands

July 25, 2021ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Amhara state on Sunday called on “all young people” to take up arms against Tigrayan fighters who are battling the federal government military and forces from all of Ethiopia’s other nine regions.The call for mass mobilisation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters – who Amhara’s military said were now attacking the state – expands the eight-month-old war and instability in th…

3 hours ago
Al Jazeera
Al JazeeraC

Ethiopia’s Amhara state rallies residents to fight Tigrayans

War set to expand in Ethiopia as Amhara regional president calls on all people of age who are armed to mobilise.

1 hour ago
Al Arabiya
Al Arabiya R

Ethiopia’s Amhara urges residents to fight Tigray rebels

Ethiopia’s Amhara region on Sunday called on all armed residents to mobilize for battle against rebels from conflict-hit Tigray, calling it a “survival

2 hours ago
0
