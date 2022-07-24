Ground News: Breaking News Headlines and Media Bias
Democrat House Intelligence Committee Member Warns: DNA Testing Can Be Used as Bioweapon to Target Americans

Summary
Bio-weapons are being developed that use specific DNA to target and kill individuals through their medical profile, a Democrat member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee warned Friday.
33 minutes ago·Washington, United States

Sputnik News [🇷🇺-affiliated]

US Intel Committee Member Raises Concern of Bioweapons Targeting American DNA

The concerns come in the wake of surging popularity of genetic tests that reveal one's background based on a DNA sample.

33 minutes ago·Russian Federation
Read Full Article
New York Post

Dem lawmaker Rep. Crow warns Americans enemies could use DNA tests to kill them

US lawmakers and military experts are cautioning Americans about the risks posed by DNA testing services, claiming sophisticated weapons could use that information to “target” individuals.

7 hours ago·New York, United States
Read Full Article
Newsmax

Headline Unavailable

Open the article to view the coverage from Newsmax

33 minutes ago·Washington, United States
Read Full Article
MEAWW Entertainment

Who owns 23andMe? Jason Crow WARNS bio-weapons can use target's DNA to KILL them

'The private DNA information acquired by the firm can be sold off with very little intellectual property protection or privacy protection,' Crow informed

33 minutes ago
Read Full Article
The Epoch Times

Intelligence Committee Members Issue Warning on Possible Threat Targeting Americans' DNA

A Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee has warned Americans to not use DNA testing services because their data could be collected to create bioweapons targeting individuals or groups. “You can’t have a discussion about this without talking about privacy and the protection of commercial data because expectations of privacy have degraded over the last 20 years,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) said during a panel discussion in Colorado. “Young f…

4 hours ago·New York, United States
Read Full Article
Axios

Biological weapons could target DNA, food supply, two U.S. lawmakers say

“There are now weapons under development, and developed, that are designed to target specific people."

3 hours ago·Washington, United States
Read Full Article

