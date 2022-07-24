Democrat House Intelligence Committee Member Warns: DNA Testing Can Be Used as Bioweapon to Target Americans
SummaryBio-weapons are being developed that use specific DNA to target and kill individuals through their medical profile, a Democrat member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee warned Friday.
33 minutes ago·Washington, United States
Dem lawmaker Rep. Crow warns Americans enemies could use DNA tests to kill them
US lawmakers and military experts are cautioning Americans about the risks posed by DNA testing services, claiming sophisticated weapons could use that information to “target” individuals.
7 hours ago·New York, United StatesRead Full Article
Intelligence Committee Members Issue Warning on Possible Threat Targeting Americans' DNA
A Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee has warned Americans to not use DNA testing services because their data could be collected to create bioweapons targeting individuals or groups. “You can’t have a discussion about this without talking about privacy and the protection of commercial data because expectations of privacy have degraded over the last 20 years,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.) said during a panel discussion in Colorado. “Young f…
4 hours ago·New York, United StatesRead Full Article
