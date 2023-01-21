Register
Get access to our best features
Subscribe

Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

Summary by Reuters
The crowning of Britain's King Charles III this May will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.
Hide image
Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows
Published 8 hours ago · London, United Kingdom Photography NDTV

News Articles

More Filters
All
Left
Center
Right
BBC NewsBBC News

King Charles's coronation plans include Windsor concert

The event to be broadcast live on the BBC is among the celebrations to mark the coronation in May.

9 hours ago·United Kingdom
Read Full Article
News18 IndiaNews18 India

Processions, Concert, Street Parties; Here's How England Will Celebrate King Charles' Coronation

The coronation weekend for King Charles III will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide big lunch and volunteering initiative. The three days of ceremonial, celebratory and community events in early May will be a chance for 'people to come together in celebration.'

6 hours ago·India
Read Full Article
ReutersReuters

Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows

The crowning of Britain's King Charles III this May will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

9 hours ago·United Kingdom
Read Full Article
The GuardianThe Guardian

Spend a day volunteering to mark coronation, urges palace

People are being encouraged to ‘support their local areas’ in a drive to mark the three-day celebration in May

9 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Read Full Article
CTV NewsCTV News

Buckingham Palace releases more details on coronation of King Charles III

Buckingham Palace has released new details on the coronation of King Charles III that will take place over three days in May, including its plan for tickets to the events.

9 hours ago·Toronto, Canada
Read Full Article
Daily ExpressDaily Express

King Charles Coronation - All the details for three day spectacular

A concert featuring global music, film, theatre and dance stars will be the centrepiece of three days of events celebrating the Coronation of King Charles in May.

7 hours ago·United Kingdom
Read Full Article

Similar News Topics

King CharlesKing Charles
EuropeEurope
PoliticsPolitics
London, EnglandLondon, England
Show All
Think freely.Subscribe and get full access to Ground NewsSubscriptions start at $9.99/yearSubscribe

Bias Distribution

38% of the sources lean Left
CNN
Daily Record
The Guardian
NDTV
Daily Mirror
Associated Press News
Sydney Morning Herald
The Washington Post
+13
BBC News
Reuters
CTV News
Hindustan Times
NZ Herald
South China Morning Post
+9
News18 India
Washington Times
Independent.ie
The Telegraph
Gulf News
News
+9
Daily Express
The Star Kuala Lumpur
Toronto Sun
Latestly
Fox News
L 38%
C 26%
R 36%
See less detail
Trending Topics
Ground News logo
US
App Store IconPlay Store Icon
CompanyAboutHistoryMissionBlogSubscribeGiftCareersFor Educators/Libraries
HelpHelp CenterFAQMedia Bias RatingsOwnership and Factuality RatingsInterestsContact UsReferral Code
ToolsBrowser ExtensionRehashMediaopolyTwitter BlindspotterDaily NewsletterBlindspot Report NewsletterBurst Your Bubble Newsletter
DonatePrivacy PolicyTerms and Conditions
© 2022 Snapwise Inc.
News
Feed
SearchBlindspotLocal