Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows
Summary by ReutersThe crowning of Britain's King Charles III this May will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.
Hide image
News Articles
More Filters
All
Left
Center
Right
Processions, Concert, Street Parties; Here's How England Will Celebrate King Charles' Coronation
The coronation weekend for King Charles III will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide big lunch and volunteering initiative. The three days of ceremonial, celebratory and community events in early May will be a chance for 'people to come together in celebration.'
6 hours ago·IndiaRead Full Article
Coronation of Britain's King Charles to be celebrated with street parties, light shows
The crowning of Britain's King Charles III this May will be celebrated with traditional processions, a concert at Windsor Castle, street parties, light shows and community volunteering, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.
9 hours ago·United KingdomRead Full Article
Show All
Similar News Topics
Think freely.Subscribe and get full access to Ground NewsSubscriptions start at $9.99/yearSubscribe
Time & Location
Sources are mostly out of (0)