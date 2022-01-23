China flies dozens of warplanes near Taiwan

CNN Left

Chinese warplanes fly near Taiwan after US-Japan show of naval might

China sent 39 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said. The flights by the People's Liberation Army aircraft came a day after the United States and Japanese navies put on a massive show of force in the Philippine Sea. Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the defeated Nationalists retreated to the island at the end of the Chinese civil war.

