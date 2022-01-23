How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
China flies dozens of warplanes near Taiwan
4 hours ago·Taipei, Taiwan
Taiwan has complained for more than a year of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island. The latest Chinese mission included 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber. Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the Chinese aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.
12 hours ago·United Kingdom
11 hours ago·India
Chinese warplanes fly near Taiwan after US-Japan show of naval might

China sent 39 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said. The flights by the People's Liberation Army aircraft came a day after the United States and Japanese navies put on a massive show of force in the Philippine Sea. Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the defeated Nationalists retreated to the island at the end of the Chinese civil war.

2 hours ago·Atlanta, United States
7 hours ago·Malaysia
2 hours ago
7 hours ago·Canada
