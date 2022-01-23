China flies dozens of warplanes near Taiwan
Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone. Sunday's Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said. It was the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Taiwan Reports New Large-scale Chinese Air Force Incursion
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone. Sunday's Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said. Chinese fighter jets and bombers now routinely surface on Taiwan's radar screens.
Chinese warplanes fly near Taiwan after US-Japan show of naval might
China sent 39 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said. The flights by the People's Liberation Army aircraft came a day after the United States and Japanese navies put on a massive show of force in the Philippine Sea. Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since the defeated Nationalists retreated to the island at the end of the Chinese civil war.
Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone. Sunday's Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said. It is the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Dozens of Chinese warplanes fly near Taiwan after US-Japan show of naval might
China sent 39 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. It is the largest such incursion this year, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said. The incursions came a day after the United States and Japanese navies put on a massive show of force in the Philippine Sea.
Taiwan reports new large-scale Chinese air force incursion
Taiwan's air force scrambled again on Sunday to warn away 39 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone. Sunday's Chinese mission involved 34 fighters plus four electronic warfare aircraft and a single bomber, the Taiwan ministry said. The incident is the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.