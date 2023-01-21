Register
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Faces Tough Re-Election Bid

Summary by Ground News
Lori Lightfoot's bid for a second term is very much in question amid concerns about continuing high crime in the nation’s third-largest city and accusations that she is overly hostile and sometimes flat-out mean — criticism she has dismissed as sexist and racist smears against a tough leader who is passionate about Chicago.
Published 7 hours ago · Chicago, United States

The IndependentThe Independent

She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder

Lori Lightfoot made history four years ago as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor

16 hours ago·London, United Kingdom
Associated Press NewsAssociated Press News

She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder

CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot made history as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor, sailing to victory four years ago as an outsider who vowed to rid City Hall of corruption and deliver a safer, more equitable city.

16 hours ago·United States
abc Newsabc News

She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder

Lori Lightfoot made history four years ago as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor

16 hours ago·United States
The HillThe Hill

Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) is bracing for a challenging reelection bid as she vies to remain the city’s top executive against eight other candidates in next month’s election. Lightfoot, who made history in 2019 as the city’s first Black female and openly gay mayor, has faced a slew of challenges in recent years, including…

7 hours ago·Washington, United States
KIFIKIFI

She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder

By SARA BURNETT Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot made history as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor, sailing to victory four years ago as an outsider who vowed to rid City Hall of corruption and deliver a safer, more equitable city. But her bid for a second term is very much in question amid concerns about continuing high crime in the nation’s third-largest city and accusations that she is …

16 hours ago·Idaho Falls, United States
MY NorthwestMY Northwest

She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder

CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot made history as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor, sailing to victory four years ago as an outsider who vowed to rid City Hall of corruption and deliver a safer, more equitable city. But her bid for a second term is very much in question amid concerns about continuing high crime in the nation’s third-largest city and accusations that she is overly hostile and sometimes flat…

1 day ago·Tacoma, United States
