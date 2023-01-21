Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Faces Tough Re-Election Bid

She made history as Chicago mayor. Reelection may be harder

By SARA BURNETT Associated Press CHICAGO (AP) — Lori Lightfoot made history as the first Black woman and first openly gay person to serve as Chicago mayor, sailing to victory four years ago as an outsider who vowed to rid City Hall of corruption and deliver a safer, more equitable city. But her bid for a second term is very much in question amid concerns about continuing high crime in the nation’s third-largest city and accusations that she is …