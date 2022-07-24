KIFI Center High Factuality Media Conglomerate: News-Press & Gazette Company

Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead - Local News 8

Associated PressNAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say at least 21 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi, to the central town of Meru. One senior policeman said the bus, traveling from Meru, “must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed” when the crash occurred. The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. and Red Cross officials said a rescue oper…