Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead
Summary by Ground NewsBus traveling from Meru along the highway to Nairobi, the capital. Police: Bus must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed. Accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya and East African region. At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along highway.
4 hours ago·Meru, Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bus fell off a bridge Sunday in Kenya and plunged into a river along the highway, killing at least 21 people, police said. The bus, traveling from the central town Meru alon…
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say at least 21 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi, to the central town of Meru. One senior policeman said the bus, traveling from Meru, "must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed" when the crash occurred. The accident happened about 6:30 p.m. and Red Cross officials said a rescue oper…
