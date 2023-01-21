Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. It was a sign that many in Latin America’s largest nation believe so fiercely in his movement that it can persist without its namesake. Although Bolsonarismo appears disoriented at the moment, the broader trend will endure. That’s according to academics who study …