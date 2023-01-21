Register
Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro was in Florida when his supporters tried but failed to overthrow Brazil's democracy. Bolsonarismo appears disoriented at the moment, but the broader trend will endure. Many feel that leftist Luiz In�cio Lula da Silva was such a threat to their country.
Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro
The IndependentThe Independent

Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy

Associated Press NewsAssociated Press News

Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. It was a sign that

abc Newsabc News

Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy

National PostNational Post

Brazil's right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- Brazil's defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried -- but failed -- to overthrow the country's young democracy. It was a sign that many in Latin America's largest nation believe so fiercely in his movement that it can persist without its namesake.

MY NorthwestMY Northwest

Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. It was a sign that many in Latin America’s largest nation believe so fiercely in his movement that it can persist without its namesake. Although Bolsonarismo appears disoriented at the moment, the broader trend will endure. That’s according to academics who study …

Winnipeg Free PressWinnipeg Free Press

Brazil’s right-wing movement persists without Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s defeated former president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in Florida this month when his supporters tried — but failed — to overthrow the country’s young democracy. […]

