Australian PM’s Account Blocked on China’s WeChat, Lawmaker Says

China accused of foreign interference over hijacking of Scott Morrison's WeChat account

Scott Morrison's account name was changed earlier this month. His account is now called "Australian Chinese new life" Senior Coalition MPs have accused China's government of foreign interference. The Prime Minister's Office is working to have the account restored. WeChat official accounts allow public figures, media companies and businesses to connect to more than 1.2 billion active users.

2 hours ago · Australia