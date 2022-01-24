How are you liking our new look? Tell us what you think, good or bad we want to hear it.
Register

Australian PM’s Account Blocked on China’s WeChat, Lawmaker Says

Australian PM’s Account Blocked on China’s WeChat, Lawmaker Says
1 hour ago·Canberra, Australia
Articles
G
General Summary
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed. A lawmaker on Monday accused China's leaders of political interference. Morrison's 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed. The changes were made without the government's knowledge, the report said.
Summary by Ground News
News18 India

News Report: Australian Leader's WeChat Account Taken Over

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed. Morrisons 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed Australian Chinese new life earlier this month. The change was made without the governments knowledge, a newspaper reported.

4 hours ago·India
Ownership:Dhirubhai Ambani
abc News

News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat has been taken over and renamed. Morrison's 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed earlier this month. Change was made without the government's knowledge, Sydney's The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

3 hours ago·United States
Ownership:The Walt Disney Company
Associated Press News

News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed. Morrison's 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed earlier this month. Morrison has had a vexed relationship with China since he replaced Malcolm Turnbull as prime minister.

4 hours ago·United States
Ownership:Independent Media
ABC Australia

China accused of foreign interference over hijacking of Scott Morrison's WeChat account

Scott Morrison's account name was changed earlier this month. His account is now called "Australian Chinese new life" Senior Coalition MPs have accused China's government of foreign interference. The Prime Minister's Office is working to have the account restored. WeChat official accounts allow public figures, media companies and businesses to connect to more than 1.2 billion active users.

2 hours ago·Australia
Ownership:Australian Government
KVIA

News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat has been taken over and renamed. Morrison's 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page has been renamed earlier this month. Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security Chair James Paterson accused the Chinese Communist Party of censoring the prime minister.

4 hours ago
Ownership:News-Press & Gazette Company
MY Northwest

News report: Australian leader's WeChat account taken over

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed, a newspaper reported on Monday. Morrison's 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed earlier this month. The change was made without the government's knowledge, the newspaper reported.

18 hours ago·Tacoma, United States
Ownership:Deseret Management Corporation

Bias Distribution

46% of the sources lean Right
abc News
ABC Australia
Bloomberg
Associated Press News
Click on Detroit
News 4 JAX
WPLG
News18 India
MY Northwest
News
Business Standard
7NEWS Australia
9News
+1
L 23%
C 31%
R 46%
Untracked bias
KVIAWKMG
0
Blindspot ReportLocal NewsInternational NewsDownload the App
Bias RatingsAbout UsFAQSubmit Feedback
Privacy PolicyTerms and ConditionsDonate© 2021 Snapwise Inc.