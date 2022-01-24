Australian PM’s Account Blocked on China’s WeChat, Lawmaker Says
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat was taken over and renamed. Morrisons 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed Australian Chinese new life earlier this month. The change was made without the governments knowledge, a newspaper reported.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's account on Chinese-owned social media platform WeChat has been taken over and renamed. Morrison's 76,000 WeChat followers were notified his page had been renamed earlier this month. Change was made without the government's knowledge, Sydney's The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.
China accused of foreign interference over hijacking of Scott Morrison's WeChat account
Scott Morrison's account name was changed earlier this month. His account is now called "Australian Chinese new life" Senior Coalition MPs have accused China's government of foreign interference. The Prime Minister's Office is working to have the account restored. WeChat official accounts allow public figures, media companies and businesses to connect to more than 1.2 billion active users.
