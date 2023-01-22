Abortion at crossroads after midterms with focus on states
Before Democrat Tina Smith ran for the Senate, she volunteered at a Planned Parenthood clinic in her home state of Minnesota where protesters would confront women as they entered. The experience is on her mind this Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that ensured a nationwide right to abortion until it was overturned last year. “It feels like such an empty day," she said.The White House is trying to replace th…